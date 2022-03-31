Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $700.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 72.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners (Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

