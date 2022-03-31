Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $12.89

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $12.39. Navigator shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 1,987 shares.
NVGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $696.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30.
About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
