Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $12.89

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $12.39. Navigator shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 1,987 shares.

NVGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Navigator alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $696.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.