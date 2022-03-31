Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Navient alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Navient by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Navient by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 85,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 59,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,105. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. Navient has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.