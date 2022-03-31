Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
