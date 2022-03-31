National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NATI. StockNews.com cut National Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 51.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in National Instruments by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 164,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.