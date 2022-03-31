National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in National Instruments by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.91 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

