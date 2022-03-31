National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.42. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

