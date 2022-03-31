National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Shares of FIZZ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.17. 101,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $64.67. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.96.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Beverage by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 114.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 64.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

