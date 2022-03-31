National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,720,000 after acquiring an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.12 and a beta of 2.66.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

