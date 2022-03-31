National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $3,724,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $136,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.72.

JBHT opened at $206.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

