National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 179,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

