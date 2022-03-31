National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.40 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 968.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 91.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.