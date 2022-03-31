National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 9,789 IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 139,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 148,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 114,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,197,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFO stock opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit ( NYSE:INFO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

