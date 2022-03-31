National Bank Financial Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$75.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Get Dollarama alerts:

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.07. 804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.