Nano-X Imaging Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 21,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of 857% compared to the average volume of 2,211 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
NASDAQ NNOX traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 5,224,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,979. The company has a market capitalization of $518.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $64.00.
About Nano-X Imaging (Get Rating)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.