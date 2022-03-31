Nano-X Imaging Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 21,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of 857% compared to the average volume of 2,211 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ NNOX traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 5,224,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,979. The company has a market capitalization of $518.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 77,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 59,572 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

