Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.97. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 118,771 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $880.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,876,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,531,000 after acquiring an additional 951,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,701,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 751,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 142.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,821 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 2,290.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,095,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,341 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 677,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.