Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDMGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.97. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 118,771 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $880.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,876,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,531,000 after acquiring an additional 951,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,701,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 751,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 142.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,821 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 2,290.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,095,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,341 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 677,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

