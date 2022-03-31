Nabox (NABOX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.16 Million

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Nabox has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.59 or 0.07173760 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,841.26 or 0.99998488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053933 BTC.

About Nabox

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,919,965,792 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nabox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nabox using one of the exchanges listed above.

