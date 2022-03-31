Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

MYO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,318. Myomo has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Myomo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myomo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Myomo by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

