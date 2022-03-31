Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Update

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Myomo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myomo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Myomo by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Myomo by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 27,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,142. Myomo has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $26.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYO shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

