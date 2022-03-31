MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTUAY. UBS Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($242.86) to €232.00 ($254.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($241.76) to €245.00 ($269.23) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($193.41) to €178.00 ($195.60) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.33.

MTUAY traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.42. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $91.69 and a twelve month high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

