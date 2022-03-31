M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $179.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $185.00.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.47.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.00. 21,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.21 and its 200-day moving average is $162.69. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

