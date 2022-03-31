mStable USD (MUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $251,627.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.24 million and $251,627.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

