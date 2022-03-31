MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

MSCI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.17.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.93. 2,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,370. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI has a 12 month low of $414.23 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MSCI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

