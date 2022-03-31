MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MSA. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.74. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $127.20 and a 52-week high of $172.31.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

