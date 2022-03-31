Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Trading Down 1.1%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 8,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

Mr Price Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRPLY)

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services and Cellular. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and dÃ©cor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

