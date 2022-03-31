Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Down 31.6% in March

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 77,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Moving iMage Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 106,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,525. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

