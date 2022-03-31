Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.
NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.
About Motus GI (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
