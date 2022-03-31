Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.48.

About Motus GI (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.