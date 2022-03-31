Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 294.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 12,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSGM. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial cut shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorsport Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorsport Games stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Motorsport Games worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

