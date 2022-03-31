Motorsport Games’ (MSGM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 142.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial lowered shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorsport Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Motorsport Games stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 156,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,623. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 294.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGM. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorsport Games during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Motorsport Games by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 66,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

