Motocoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million (MOTO)

Motocoin (MOTO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Motocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Motocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $11.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Motocoin has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Motocoin

Motocoin (CRYPTO:MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

Motocoin Coin Trading

