Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 17,331,585 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £45,372.18 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and owns interests in the Falcon, Stanley, Livingston, Winters-1, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Galaxie, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

