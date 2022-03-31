Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 17,331,585 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £45,372.18 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.
Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)
Further Reading
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.