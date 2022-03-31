Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MORF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Morphic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

MORF opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.31. Morphic has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $68.75.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Morphic by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Morphic by 379.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.