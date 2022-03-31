Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.49 and traded as low as C$5.34. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 65,615 shares trading hands.

MRT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.49. The stock has a market cap of C$344.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

