Morgan Stanley Raises Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $215.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.17. 4,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a twelve month low of $139.89 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.08.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 1,847.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,318 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Assurant by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Assurant by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.