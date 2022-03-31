Morgan Stanley Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $223.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $223.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.71.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.82. 51,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,945. American Express has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.