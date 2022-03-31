Morgan Stanley Lowers Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,900 ($64.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.97) to GBX 6,000 ($78.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.85).

Wizz Air stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,925 ($38.32). 196,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,511.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,219.19. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,250 ($29.47) and a one year high of GBX 5,478 ($71.76). The company has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.12), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,311,763.16).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

