Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.61. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 3,194 shares trading hands.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

