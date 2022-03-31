Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

