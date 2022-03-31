Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

MTEM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. 15,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,182. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 214.51% and a negative return on equity of 89.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 175.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 196,766 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs.

