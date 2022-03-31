Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Molecular Templates in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTEM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $12.83.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 214.51% and a negative return on equity of 89.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 151.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Molecular Templates by 175.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 196,766 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Molecular Templates by 19.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 63.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 33,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

