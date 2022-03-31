Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

MDV stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. 146,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,600. Modiv has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $89.99.

Get Modiv alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre bought 8,048 shares of Modiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,049 shares of company stock valued at $159,314.

Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.