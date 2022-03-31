MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.MillerKnoll also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS.

MillerKnoll stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.57. 7,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -468.72%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

