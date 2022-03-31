MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKNGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MillerKnoll updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ MLKN traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $34.08. 2,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -468.72%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

