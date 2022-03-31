Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
MLR opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.01.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter.
Miller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.
