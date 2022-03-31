Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

MLR opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,580,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,800,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 741,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

