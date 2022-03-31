Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.360-$2.560 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.36-$2.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 846,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,508,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

