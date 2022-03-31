Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-$2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.16 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.360-$2.560 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.86.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 846,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,508,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

