Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

NASDAQ MU opened at $79.16 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 381,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Micron Technology by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 41,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 2,242,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,842,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

