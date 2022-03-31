Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as low as C$0.56. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 37,971 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.03 million and a PE ratio of 19.67.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

In related news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 60,000 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$192,150.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.