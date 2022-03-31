Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MBH opened at GBX 119 ($1.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £114.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34. Michelmersh Brick has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

