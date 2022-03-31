MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $43.16 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.